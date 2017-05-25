Look, nobody is perfect. For all of the preaching we do about SPF and sun protection, we will, from time to time, be on the wrong end of a sunburn. There is very little in this world that is more uncomfortable than lobster-red skin, which is why we breathed a collective sigh of relief the minute we came across Byrdie's DIY cure for our singed arms and legs.
The mist utilises some of our favourite healing ingredients: aloe vera, blueberries, and cucumbers. Aloe vera is an anti-inflammatory, blueberries are antioxidant powerhouses, and cucumbers help protect your skin from free radicals. Mix 'em together in a spray bottle, and you've got a DIY solution to all of your sunburn woes. The best part about this combo is that you can stash it in your fridge all summer. It'll be there when you burn and be cool to your skin when you apply it. How's that for a one-two punch? Click over for the full ingredient list and directions. (Byrdie)
