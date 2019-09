While your first instinct might be to slather on the thickest, most hydrating body butter you can find, Dr. Tanzi says to avoid that urge: Thick creams can be occlusive, and actually trap the heat, she says. Instead, apply a light moisturising lotion, preferably one that's been pre-chilled in the fridge, to cool and hydrate the skin. And, while it might seem played out, according to celebrity aesthetician Joanna Vargas . "The skin keeps burning for hours after you come out of the sun, so you need to stop it by putting aloe gel on it," she says. Having trouble sleeping? Vargas says she has taped open aloe leaves to burn sites on her body to sleep in — she claims it really works to take down inflammation right away.