A product breakdown doesn't mean a product breakup.

If you're trying something new, it might be a particular ingredient or compound that's causing the issue — it might be too strong for your face, for example. But, what if the product itself has been on your shelf since Miley was still on Hannah Montana? "If the product has expired, it may not hold the ingredients in the same way, which may cause a reaction." In other words, once the chemical bonds of a product break down, the ingredients aren't suspended in the same way — which means something you've used for years can suddenly turn on you. "Check for the expiration date on products," says Dr. Frank. "If it's older than six months, it's probably time to get rid of it." Beauty-product hoarders (guilty) take note.