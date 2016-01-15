Your Lunchtime News Feed

British astronaut Tim Peake set for historic space walk
Tim Peake and NASA astronaut Tim Kopra are scheduled to step outside the International Space Station at 12:55 GMT. A ‘space walk’ involves a six-and-a-half hour extra-vehicular activity (EVA)
that will see them replace a faulty component on the station's exterior which has compromised a power channel on the outpost. Read more.
Pupils being forced to learn in ‘super size’ classes at 500,000 primary schools
Schools are being forced to exceed the statutory limit of 30 pupils per class in a struggle to cope with the surge in demand for places, according to a new analysis of government figures. Read more.
Matthew Perry will not be partaking in Friends reunion
Whilst most of the original cast are expected to appear in NBC's tribute to sitcom director James Burrows on February 21 in a one-off special, Mathew Perry will not be joining them because he will be in London rehearsing his new play The End of Longing. Read more.
Glastonbury promises more female headliners
Following controversy over the lack of women being booked for major music events last year, Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has stated that the line-up will feature more female-led acts. Read more.
Adele, James Bay and Years & Years lead the way for Brit Awards 2016
No surprises that Adele has four nominations including best British album for her multi-million-selling record 25. Pop trio Years & Years and singer-songwriter James Bay have also been nominated for four awards each. Read more.
