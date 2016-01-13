Your Lunchtime News Feed

Ai Weiwei inundated by Lego donations after ban on use for 'political' artwork
After the Danish toymaker refused a requested bulk order of Lego from dissident Chinese artist, Ai Weiwei, for use on a political artwork, people took to social media to offer up donations of the plastic toy. The lego was to be used in a piece about free speech to be shown at the National Gallery of Victoria in Australia for an Andy Warhol/Ai Weiwei exhibition in December. Read more.
Annie Leibovitz intends to add Angela Merkel to her new exhibition Women
The world-famous portrait photographer’s new exhibition, Women, opens at London’s Hydraulic Power Station later this year before going on tour - but Leibovitz is still hoping to shoot Time’s person of the year for 2015, Angela Merkel, before then. Read more.
Shazam’s global music survey reveals unlikely musical ‘twin cities’
The BBC has used the data to discover musical "twin towns”. The results have been surprising; Beyonce is big in Sudan and Leo Sayer is popular in Peru. Overall, Adele's "Hello" was the most-searched for song globally. Read more.
Scottish Borders couple revealed as £33 million lotto winners fortune
A Scottish couple have been named as winners of this weekend’s record National Lottery draw. Saturday’s historic £66m rollover Lotto prize was split between two tickets that had all six winning numbers. Read more.
"God Save The Queen" could be scrapped as England’s sporting events
MPs are to debate whether "God Save the Queen" should be replaced by a new English national anthem at sporting events. Alternatives include "Jerusalem", which was unofficially adopted as the English national anthem for England during the 2014 Delhi Commonwealth Games. Read more.
