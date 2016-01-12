Your Lunchtime News Feed

French football club plans to sue MIA
MIA has tweeted the news that French football club Paris St Germain has sent her a legal letter disputing her use of a modified PSG strip in the video for her single “Borders” and asking her to remove the footage. The white shirt M.I.A is seen wearing in the refugee-inspired video has the words “Fly Pirates” written across it, rather than “Fly Emirates” (their official sponsor). Read more.
Archaeologists discover a ‘Pompeii’ in Peterborough
Houses and domestic objects that were caught in a fire 3000 years ago have been preserved in a silty quarry site in Peterborough. The remains of two Bronze Age houses and their contents are unmatched by any site in Britain. Read more.
Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch announce engagement
Model Jerry Hall, 59, and media baron Rupert Murdoch, 84, have announced their engagement, after a four month relationship, in the pages of Murdoch’s paper The Times. This will be Hall’s first marriage, as her 1990 Hindu ceremony in Bali with former partner Mick Jagger was not legally binding. It will be Murdoch’s fourth marriage. Read more.
Junior doctors go on strike
The 24-hour strike that began on Tuesday morning has seen around 4,000 operations and procedures cancelled with thousands more routine appointments also postponed. In a last-minute plea for junior doctors to call off the action, the Prime Minister said the strike would cause "real difficulties for patients and potentially worse”. Read more.
Several dead in Istanbul bomb
At least 10 people have been killed in an explosion in a district of Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet district, close to the Blue Mosque, a popular tourist destination. Read more.
MIA has tweeted the news that French football club Paris St Germain has sent her a legal letter disputing her use of a modified PSG strip in the video for her single “Borders” and asking her to remove the footage. The white shirt M.I.A is seen wearing in the refugee-inspired video has the words “Fly Pirates” written across it, rather than “Fly Emirates” (their official sponsor). Read more.
Archaeologists discover a ‘Pompeii’ in Peterborough
Houses and domestic objects that were caught in a fire 3000 years ago have been preserved in a silty quarry site in Peterborough. The remains of two Bronze Age houses and their contents are unmatched by any site in Britain. Read more.
Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch announce engagement
Model Jerry Hall, 59, and media baron Rupert Murdoch, 84, have announced their engagement, after a four month relationship, in the pages of Murdoch’s paper The Times. This will be Hall’s first marriage, as her 1990 Hindu ceremony in Bali with former partner Mick Jagger was not legally binding. It will be Murdoch’s fourth marriage. Read more.
Junior doctors go on strike
The 24-hour strike that began on Tuesday morning has seen around 4,000 operations and procedures cancelled with thousands more routine appointments also postponed. In a last-minute plea for junior doctors to call off the action, the Prime Minister said the strike would cause "real difficulties for patients and potentially worse”. Read more.
Several dead in Istanbul bomb
At least 10 people have been killed in an explosion in a district of Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet district, close to the Blue Mosque, a popular tourist destination. Read more.
Advertisement