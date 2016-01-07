Moss and Werbowy go makeup free in Mustique for new Equipment campaign
Two of the world’s biggest supermodels + one glamorous private island + a wardrobe packed full of chic holidaywear = the stunning SS16 Equipment campaign. For the new ad starring Kate Moss and Daria Werbowy, no glam squad was flown in, instead Moss, 41, and Werbowy, 32 assumed the roles of subjects, stylists, hair, photographers and art director for these whimsical and care-free images. Though we might not look quite as good in the new collection, we’d very much like to join them on this beach getaway. Read more.
Record jackpot for National Lottery up for grabs
After a £50.4m jackpot went unclaimed in last night’s National Lottery, this Saturday’s jackpot of £57.8m is the largest ever jackpot since it began in 1994. Camelot had been selling 200 tickets a second in the hour before ticket sales closed last night. Want to be a millionaire? Get thee to a corner store. Read more.
Furious 7 wins big at the People’s Choice Awards
The latest in The Fast and the Furious franchise took home favourite movie and favourite action movie, while Sandra Bullock, Johnny Depp and Taylor Swift also took home notable awards at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles. Ellen DeGeneres received the biggest applause of the night when she received the favourite TV host accolade, meaning she's won more People's Choice Awards than anyone else. Read more.
Catholic Church in Northern Ireland object to recent changes in abortion laws
Back in November, Belfast’s high court ruled that termination of pregnancies could be permitted in the case of “rape, incest of fatal foetal abnormality”. The Catholic Church in Northern Ireland are now pushing against this decision with an appeal. Tim Bartlett, secretary of the Catholic Council for Social Affairs, said: “In the church, we work with women whose babies have life-limiting conditions, and these children can live for minutes, hours, days, weeks and in some cases years. The child is still technically, clinically and in every sense alive as a human person, and is entitled to have their life protected.” Read more.
Obesity will lead to huge rise in number of UK cancer cases, says study
A study published by Cancer Research and the UK Health Forum predicts that around three quarters of the British population will be clinically overweight by 2035, with “obese” being the nation’s most common body type for adults. These changes are predicted on the basis of increasingly bad diets among Britons, and are expected to lead to 700,000 new cancer cases over the next 20 years. Read more.
