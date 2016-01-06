Your Lunchtime News Feed

Bafta Rising Star Award shortlist announced
Dakota Johnson is one of five new faces who will be in the running for the EE Rising Star Award at the Bafta Film Awards next month. Others include Bel Powley, Brie Larson, Taron Egerton and John Boyega. Read more.
North Korea claims first hydrogen bomb test
The country says it has successfully carried out an underground hydrogen bomb test which, if confirmed, would be its fourth nuclear test since 2006 – although international experts are skeptical. This is North Korea's first claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb, much more powerful than an atomic weapon. Read more.
Jeremy Corbyn's Labour cabinet reshuffle finalised
The Labour reshuffle has seen Pat McFadden sacked as Europe spokesman, which has been met with anger by some Labour MPs. Trident opponent Emily Thornberry is replacing shadow defence secretary Maria Eagle, who moves to culture to replace sacked Michael Dugher. Some resignations are expected. Hilary Benn, who backed air strikes in Syria last month, remains shadow foreign secretary. Read more.
Rey to be added to Star Wars Monopoly
The US toy company Hasbro has confirmed it will add Rey to Star Wars Monopoly after pressure from fans. The lead character was left out of the game, released back in September, saying that it did not want to give the plot away for The Force Awakens. #WheresRey has been trending on Twitter since last year. Read more.
Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls has an end date
But there's no need to mourn it yet. The show's upcoming fifth season begins next month, and it won't be the last. Dunham and other members of the creative team will also stay with HBO, developing a comedy about feminism in the 1960s. Read more.
