Your Lunchtime News Feed

Tyga has admitted to private messaging an underage girl
The 26-year-old rapper and boyfriend of Kylie Jenner has come under fire after it emerged he has been private messaging a 14-year-old girl on Instagram. The girl spoke out at a press conference after OK! magazine printed the alleged messages. Read more.
Harriet Harman calls for a change to Labour rules
The party’s former acting leader has called for a change in Labour’s rules to prevent another all- male team from leading the party. Talking to Newsnight, she accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of “low-level, non-violent misogyny” for appointing men to the main three shadow positions: chancellor, foreign secretary and home secretary. Read more.
Harriet Harman calls for a change to Labour rules
21 dead after boat capsizes off Turkey
This morning the bodies of 21 refugees, including three children, were found on the coast of the Aegean Sea at two locations, after their boat capsized en route to the Greek island of Lesbos. Read more.
World’s largest blue sapphire discovered
Sri Lankan gemologists claim that the largest ever blue star sapphire has been discovered in one of the country's mines. The massive gem weighs 1404.49 carats and it is estimated that is could sell at auction for $175million (£120m). Read more.
New research shows that energy drinks are more dangerous than you think
A video from Discovery News explains why energy drinks are so addictive — and dangerous. The video refers to a study from the Mayo Clinic, which suggests that a single energy drink can trigger physical changes that increase your chances of cardiovascular problems later on. Another study found that the drinks may have negative effects on your behaviour, leading to a noticeable increase in irritability and nervousness.
