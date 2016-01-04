Your Lunchtime News Feed

Jaden Smith is the new face of Louis Vuitton womenswear
Having been named one of GQ’s most stylish men in the world in 2015, the 18-year-old rapper son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has now been unveiled as one of the faces of Louis Vuitton’s SS16 women’s ad campaign and can be seen wearing a metallic skirt in the images shared by head designer Nicolas Ghesquière. Read more.
‘Islamic State’ video in the hands of UK intelligence authorities
The UK’s security agencies are examining an IS video that purportedly shows the killing of five men who the group that call themselves Islamic State claim were spying for the UK. Authorities are carrying out voice-print analysis to try and ascertain the identities of a man and young boy with British accents who threaten attacks in the UK during the 10 minute video. Read more.
Sweden introduces border controls
After it received 150,000 asylum applications in 2015, Sweden has now introduced identity checks for travellers arriving from Denmark in a bid to reduce the number of refugees and migrants arriving in the country. Anyone wanting to cross the Oresund bridge by train or bus, or use ferry services, will be refused entry without the necessary documents. Read more.
Palm Springs International Film Festival honours Depp, Blanchett and more
The first Hollywood awards season gathering of the new year brought Johnny Depp, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet and Michael Fassbender to California’s Palm Springs. Depp was honoured for his work in Black Mass while Blachett was recognised for Carol. Read more.
Parents urged to sign up for free sugar content app
With young children now eating three times more than their daily sugar limit, Public England Health are urging parents to sign up for a free “Change4Life Sugar Smart” app that will reveal the total sugar content in products by scanning their barcodes. It hopes it will help combat tooth decay, obesity and type two diabetes among the young. Read more.
