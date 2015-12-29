Your Lunchtime News Feed

Motorhead frontman Lemmy has died from cancer
Lemmy, who formed the rock group in 1975 and went on to record 22 albums including his cult single "The Ace Of Spaces", has died aged 70. Lemmy, who was born Ian Fraser Kilmister in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, in 1945 was diagnosed with cancer two days ago. Read more.
Isis will be ‘terminated’ in 2016 says Iraqi president
“2016 will be the year of the big and final victory, when Daesh’s presence in Iraq will be terminated,” said the Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, in a speech broadcast on state television after Iraqi troops recaptured Ramadi that had served as the terror group’s base in the country. Read more.
Storm Frank to batter Northern England’s flooded areas
A storm fast approaching the British Isles has been named Frank by the UK and Irish Met Offices. The weather warning from the Met Office also includes winds with gusts of up to 60mph. The news comes after MPs complained of a north-south divide in flood prevention funding schemes. Read more.
Amazon to expand into groceries
Christopher North, UK boss of Amazon, has announced plans to dramatically expand the range of grocery products it sells. Amazon will expand its Pantry service in the new year. This will come as a blow to the “big four” supermarket chains - Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons - who have already reported dips in sales. Read more.
Aidan Turner's bare chest sparks James Bond rumours
6 million viewers tuned in to watch the Poldark actor's performance in BBC drama And Then There Were None over the Christmas period. Following his appearance in the Agatha Christie thriller, that saw the Irish actor strip off, fans took to Twitter to express their approval. Rumours that he might be the next Bond abounded. Read more.
Lemmy, who formed the rock group in 1975 and went on to record 22 albums including his cult single "The Ace Of Spaces", has died aged 70. Lemmy, who was born Ian Fraser Kilmister in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, in 1945 was diagnosed with cancer two days ago. Read more.
Isis will be ‘terminated’ in 2016 says Iraqi president
“2016 will be the year of the big and final victory, when Daesh’s presence in Iraq will be terminated,” said the Iraqi Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, in a speech broadcast on state television after Iraqi troops recaptured Ramadi that had served as the terror group’s base in the country. Read more.
Storm Frank to batter Northern England’s flooded areas
A storm fast approaching the British Isles has been named Frank by the UK and Irish Met Offices. The weather warning from the Met Office also includes winds with gusts of up to 60mph. The news comes after MPs complained of a north-south divide in flood prevention funding schemes. Read more.
Amazon to expand into groceries
Christopher North, UK boss of Amazon, has announced plans to dramatically expand the range of grocery products it sells. Amazon will expand its Pantry service in the new year. This will come as a blow to the “big four” supermarket chains - Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons - who have already reported dips in sales. Read more.
Aidan Turner's bare chest sparks James Bond rumours
6 million viewers tuned in to watch the Poldark actor's performance in BBC drama And Then There Were None over the Christmas period. Following his appearance in the Agatha Christie thriller, that saw the Irish actor strip off, fans took to Twitter to express their approval. Rumours that he might be the next Bond abounded. Read more.
Advertisement