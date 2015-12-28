Your Lunchtime News Feed

Prison inmates are being accidentally released ‘in error’
Ministry of Justice data revealed by the Press Association declares that 48 suspected or convicted criminals in the UK were mistakenly released between 2014 and 2015, with the figure rising to over 500 across the last decade. This includes people imprisoned for murder. The prison service maintains that these cases are ‘very rare’. Read more.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher donated $1million to Syrian refugees
The married actor and actress have drawn attention to the ongoing refugee crisis by donating the equivalent of around £670,000 to the International Rescue Committee and Sunday Times Syria appeal to help refugees. The money will pay for vaccinations and other healthcare. Read more.
Thousands have been evacuated in Britain’s flood crisis
Government spending is being questioned over a lack of provision for what is being called a ‘new weather era’ due to climate change. Extreme flooding, particularly in the North of England, has already left thousands homeless this week. People on Twitter are asking why the Government is injecting £1 billion into foreign aid and not flood defences. Read more.
A freight train carrying sulphuric acid was derailed in Australia
Ariel footage of the crash site shows the train’s 26 carriages lying alongside tracks in Queensland. Thousands of gallons of highly corrosive acid are said to have been on board, some of which was spilled. A 2 kilometre exclusion zone has been placed around the site. Read more.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens became the fastest movie to reach $1 billion in sales
Along with holding the record for the biggest domestic opening in movie history, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars sequel is now the fastest movie to cross the billion-dollar threshold ever, reaching the milestone in just 12 days. The Force Awakens shows no signs of slowing, raking in a staggering $153.5 million on its second weekend in theatres. Read more.
Ministry of Justice data revealed by the Press Association declares that 48 suspected or convicted criminals in the UK were mistakenly released between 2014 and 2015, with the figure rising to over 500 across the last decade. This includes people imprisoned for murder. The prison service maintains that these cases are ‘very rare’. Read more.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher donated $1million to Syrian refugees
The married actor and actress have drawn attention to the ongoing refugee crisis by donating the equivalent of around £670,000 to the International Rescue Committee and Sunday Times Syria appeal to help refugees. The money will pay for vaccinations and other healthcare. Read more.
Thousands have been evacuated in Britain’s flood crisis
Government spending is being questioned over a lack of provision for what is being called a ‘new weather era’ due to climate change. Extreme flooding, particularly in the North of England, has already left thousands homeless this week. People on Twitter are asking why the Government is injecting £1 billion into foreign aid and not flood defences. Read more.
A freight train carrying sulphuric acid was derailed in Australia
Ariel footage of the crash site shows the train’s 26 carriages lying alongside tracks in Queensland. Thousands of gallons of highly corrosive acid are said to have been on board, some of which was spilled. A 2 kilometre exclusion zone has been placed around the site. Read more.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens became the fastest movie to reach $1 billion in sales
Along with holding the record for the biggest domestic opening in movie history, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars sequel is now the fastest movie to cross the billion-dollar threshold ever, reaching the milestone in just 12 days. The Force Awakens shows no signs of slowing, raking in a staggering $153.5 million on its second weekend in theatres. Read more.
Advertisement