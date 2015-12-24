Your Lunchtime News Feed

A hospital fire in Saudi Arabia has killed dozens
It’s been reported that over 25 have been killed and 100 injured in a fire at Jazan General Hospital in Saudi Arabia, situated near the border with Yemen. The blaze broke out in the maternity and intensive care wards early this morning. Patients have now been moved to a nearby hospital. Read more.
Happy Birthday to Louis Tomlinson
Fans have been Tweeting the One Directioner today to wish him a happy 24th birthday. Bandmate Niall Tweeted: "Happy birthday Tommo .. Have a great day and have a great Christmas , looking forward to seeing you mate. Xxxxc” Happy Birthday, Louis. Read more.
A Senegalese migrant has won big in the Spanish lottery
The man, named Ngagne, travelled to Spain from Morocco in 2007 and has since worked as a vegetable picker near Almeria, although recently lost his job. Ngagne told a Spanish newspaper that he and his family, at times, did not even have €5 to live on per day. He has now won the equivalent of £294,000 in Spanish lottery “El Gordo”. Congratulations, Ngagne! Read more.
Backpackers' killers sentenced to death
Two Burmese men have been found guilty and sentenced to death for murdering two UK tourists in Thailand last year. Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, were killed by Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo judges said. The backpackers' bodies were found on a Koh Tao island beach in September 2014. Read more.
Sales surge in Britain as an estimated 27 million Brits will hit the high street today
Retailers are increasingly competing over sale profits, with three-quarters of sales starting early. If it used to be mostly disorganised people who hadn’t yet done their Christmas shopping that headed out to the shops on Christmas Eve, it’s now one third of us, according to estimates. As Barclaycard managing director Paul Lockstone said: "While the traditional Boxing Day sales remain the most popular day for us to splash our Christmas cash, an increasing number of us are starting our shopping even earlier as we worry about missing out on the best bargains." We'd rather stay at home stuffing our faces, thanks. Read more.
