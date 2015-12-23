Your Lunchtime News Feed

Scotland’s minimum alcohol price could breach EU law
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that the Scottish government’s plan for a minimum unit price for alcohol would breach EU law if less restrictive tax measures could be introduced. Read more.
Russian air strike over Syria kills 200 civillians
Amnesty International has reported that at least 200 civilians were killed in Russian air strikes in Syria from 30 September to 29 November. Moscow insists it is targeting only the positions of "terrorist" groups. Read more.
You can now stream The Beatles
According to the BBC, an announcement will be made today saying that for the first time the British band's tracks will go live on streaming sites ahead of Christmas on Friday. Read More.
Kim Kardashian's Kimoji app breaks the app store
The reality TV star's £1.49 emoji app that became available on Monday has appeared to crash Apple’s App Store as fans rushed to download the set of 250 icons that involved the star's famous 'belfie' and crying face. According to reports, more than 9,000 people per second were downloading the app, meaning Kim’s Kimoji was grossing about £804,000 a minute. Read more.
A Texas grand jury declined to indict anyone in the death of Sandra Bland.
After months of protests and trending hashtags, the Waller County grand jury decided that no felony crime was committed by law enforcement officers or the county jail staff in connection with the death of 28-year-old Sandra Bland. The jury is set to reconvene in January to determine whether Brain Encinia, the white state trooper who arrested Bland, should be indicted. Read more.
The trailer for Boyhood director Richard Linklater’s new film is here
Boyhood director, Richard Linklater, has released the trailer for his latest film, Everybody Wants Some, a comedy following a group of baseball players growing up. It’s being hailed as the ‘spiritual sequel’ to his cult film Dazed and Confused.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that the Scottish government’s plan for a minimum unit price for alcohol would breach EU law if less restrictive tax measures could be introduced. Read more.
Russian air strike over Syria kills 200 civillians
Amnesty International has reported that at least 200 civilians were killed in Russian air strikes in Syria from 30 September to 29 November. Moscow insists it is targeting only the positions of "terrorist" groups. Read more.
You can now stream The Beatles
According to the BBC, an announcement will be made today saying that for the first time the British band's tracks will go live on streaming sites ahead of Christmas on Friday. Read More.
Kim Kardashian's Kimoji app breaks the app store
The reality TV star's £1.49 emoji app that became available on Monday has appeared to crash Apple’s App Store as fans rushed to download the set of 250 icons that involved the star's famous 'belfie' and crying face. According to reports, more than 9,000 people per second were downloading the app, meaning Kim’s Kimoji was grossing about £804,000 a minute. Read more.
A Texas grand jury declined to indict anyone in the death of Sandra Bland.
After months of protests and trending hashtags, the Waller County grand jury decided that no felony crime was committed by law enforcement officers or the county jail staff in connection with the death of 28-year-old Sandra Bland. The jury is set to reconvene in January to determine whether Brain Encinia, the white state trooper who arrested Bland, should be indicted. Read more.
The trailer for Boyhood director Richard Linklater’s new film is here
Boyhood director, Richard Linklater, has released the trailer for his latest film, Everybody Wants Some, a comedy following a group of baseball players growing up. It’s being hailed as the ‘spiritual sequel’ to his cult film Dazed and Confused.
Advertisement