Your Lunchtime News Feed

Alcohol visits to A&E double in six years
According to a Nuttfield Trust survey A&E visits for suspected alcohol poisoning have shot up in recent years, with 15-19 year-old women needing help more than men. Admissions for conditions like liver disease have risen by more than 50% in nine years to 250,000 a year in England. Read more.
One million migrants and refugees have reached Europe in 2015
International Organisation for Migration have announced statistics that suggest the continent’s biggest wave of mass migration since the aftermath of the Second World War, with one million people reaching Europe by irregular means. Read more.
Taliban militants close to capturing Sangin as British troops are deployed to help
The Ministry of Defence have announced that a small amount of British military personnel have been deployed to Afghanistan's Helmand province as reports suggest the Taliban is close to overrunning Sangin town. Read more.
Jennifer Lawrence admits to kissing Liam Hemsworth off camera
The 25-year-old admitted to sharing an off-camera kiss with her Hunger Games co-star, Liam Hemsworth. She revealed the news on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying: "Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done?” Read more.
Miss Colombia opened up about Steve Harvey’s crowning mistake at the Miss Universe pageant.
Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, is a thousand times more graceful and understanding than we are. Even though she was forced to return her Miss Universe crown and sash on live television after pageant host Steve Harvey mixed up the first runner-up with the winner, Gutierrez remained dignified and positive about the experience. “Everything happens for a reason,” she said in a video, posted to Miss Universe’s official Facebook page. Read more.
According to a Nuttfield Trust survey A&E visits for suspected alcohol poisoning have shot up in recent years, with 15-19 year-old women needing help more than men. Admissions for conditions like liver disease have risen by more than 50% in nine years to 250,000 a year in England. Read more.
One million migrants and refugees have reached Europe in 2015
International Organisation for Migration have announced statistics that suggest the continent’s biggest wave of mass migration since the aftermath of the Second World War, with one million people reaching Europe by irregular means. Read more.
Taliban militants close to capturing Sangin as British troops are deployed to help
The Ministry of Defence have announced that a small amount of British military personnel have been deployed to Afghanistan's Helmand province as reports suggest the Taliban is close to overrunning Sangin town. Read more.
Jennifer Lawrence admits to kissing Liam Hemsworth off camera
The 25-year-old admitted to sharing an off-camera kiss with her Hunger Games co-star, Liam Hemsworth. She revealed the news on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying: "Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done?” Read more.
Miss Colombia opened up about Steve Harvey’s crowning mistake at the Miss Universe pageant.
Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, is a thousand times more graceful and understanding than we are. Even though she was forced to return her Miss Universe crown and sash on live television after pageant host Steve Harvey mixed up the first runner-up with the winner, Gutierrez remained dignified and positive about the experience. “Everything happens for a reason,” she said in a video, posted to Miss Universe’s official Facebook page. Read more.
Advertisement