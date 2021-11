Just like her other friends at that time, Helly got engaged. "I think looking back, it was more the excitement about being engaged and planning a wedding than actually considering what it was going to be like to spend the rest of my life with this guy. And for him to be the father of my children – if I was lucky enough to have them." The couple opted for a small wedding in Australia and Helly now realizes that him "not wanting to invite any of his friends or family" should’ve been a "red flag", acknowledging that there were many red flags in their relationship that she "chose to ignore". Three days before the wedding, Helly’s mother said to her: "You know, you’re not married yet. You don’t have to go through with this." "And it sounds terrible but I thought: It’s actually going to be easier to get a divorce than cancel the wedding," she recalls. The marriage lasted six months. For Helly, it’s all worked out for the better because she’s a completely "different person now" and says she "definitely wouldn’t tolerate what I was tolerating at the time". Splitting assets was easy because neither of them owned property so Helly chose to "walk away and give him everything". Now, having remarried in 2019 and with an 11-month-old son, Helly knows she made the right choice. "I actually dread to think what my life would have been like if I just, you know, stuck to the marriage out of some kind of misplaced loyalty," she says. Unlike previous generations, young people today don’t appear prepared to stay in an unhappy marriage in the hope that things will get better. Maybe that’s why marriage rates have more than halved since the 1960s and 1970s