"Maybe there are couples in their 20s or 30s who have worked through that," she says. "But for me, I can’t spend the next however many decades looking over his shoulder and thinking: Is he feeling fulfilled yet? Or is he up to his old tricks?" Although Micaela’s friends and family were fully behind her getting a divorce – which should, hopefully, be finalized by the end of this year – she has found that people have tried to console her in one common way. "Everybody wanted to say to me, 'Oh, at least you don’t have children,' like that made it better for me." But Micaela – who was with her ex-husband for nine years in total, married for three and a half – thought he was going to be the father of her children. "Now I have to reset all of my expectations, and it’s not easier because we don’t have children. In lots of ways I feel like if I’d had children, it would have made those 10 years feel worth it and I’d have gotten something out of it that was positive." Instead, the comment has made her feel more isolated. "I think that’s one of the things when you’re getting divorced in your earlier years, the overriding feeling is that you feel very isolated."