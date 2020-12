Sleep Yoga May Be The Answer To Your COVID Insomnia

The practice often starts off with a body scan, bringing awareness to specific parts of your body one at a time while relaxing your muscles and deep breathing. This is meant to help ease you into a conscious, sleep-like state. Different teachers have their own techniques. In Jackendoff's Yoga Nidra for Deepest Sleep , for instance, she also has you travel back through the day's events, listen in to your own heartbeat, reflect on your goals and needs, and create a statement of intent. So you may want to listen to a few before deciding whether the practice is or isn't for you. There are plenty of free recordings you can find by doing a quick Google or Youtube search, and Jackendoff has sessions available to listen to on Insight Timer . The good news is that yoga nidra can't be done wrong, she says, so don't sweat it if you feel like you're not really able to "let go."