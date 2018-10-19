8 Work-Appropriate Halloween Costumes That Will Even Impress Your Boss

If you work in an office that takes Halloween seriously, finding exactly the right makeup and hair to wear with your costume is a challenge. You'd never want to arrive dressed as, like, Pennywise with all that terrifying makeup (just imagine the looks you'd get on your commute), but you also don't want to arrive looking exactly the same as you always do. This is Halloween after all, the one day when you can really experiment.
So what can you do to make sure that your costume doesn't require you to wear makeup or hair that'll freak out your coworkers and immediately get you called into HR? We came up with a solution: Channel a character from a TV show or film that's set in an office, because obviously they're already rocking hair and makeup that's work appropriate.
For those of us looking to win our office costume contest (or just need an incognito outfit for a party after work), check out our recommendations, ahead. We promise they won't lead to awkward meetings all day — hell, they might even get you a promotion. Dress for the job you want, right?