Here Are The Best Podcasts For Your Burning Career Questions

When it comes to women's professional lives, it can be easy to feel apathetic and, frankly, irritated about the crappy stuff that happens to us at work. (Take your pick: the pay gap lack of diversity , and sexual harassment .) Still, for most of us, we've got to find a way to keep on moving forward, in our lives as well as our careers. After all, the rent sure isn't gonna pay itself. For some of us, that's meant blazing a career path outside of the traditional 9-5 space as a freelancer or small business owner. For others, it's meant finding new ways to make these spaces more empowering, supportive, and accommodating to our dreams (and maybe this means your "dream job" hustle starts every day after 5 p.m.).