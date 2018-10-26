Here Are The Best Podcasts For Your Burning Career Questions

Whatever position you find yourself in, these podcasts will provide you with all the grit, resiliency, and inspiration you need, shedding light on topics from mental health, to professional rates, to self doubt — and beyond. All our picks are created by incredible women and women of colour from various different backgrounds, professions, and experiences. So next time you're stuck in traffic or on a crowded subway car, plug in your headphones and give these a listen for a well-deserved dose of empowerment and inspiration.