9 Bridesmaids Get Brutally Honest About Paying For Hair & Makeup

Being a bridesmaid is both an honour and a commitment. For all the champagne toasts and tears of joy, there's also the hours spent helping the bride find the perfect dress, navigating the complicated seating chart, and holding her train while she pees. It's a big role, and one that only her closest friends and family could fill.
Then, of course, there's all the incurred costs for members of the bridal party — from multiple showers to bachelorette trips and, of course, the final walk down the aisle. Those costs can range from wedding to wedding — and one of the biggest questions is often held for the end: Who pays for the bridesmaids' hair and makeup?
Etiquette rules vary, though many experts say the bride should pay if she's requesting their makeup to be professionally done. To figure out what the actual landscape looks like in 2019, we asked eight recent bridesmaids for their opinion — and they didn't hold anything back. From bridezillas to budget breakdowns, check out their honest opinions, ahead.