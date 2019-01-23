9 Things You Should Never Forget To Bring To A Job Interview

You did all the networking and searched all the job sites. You filled out all the applications. You sent all the résumés. Now, at last, you've landed an interview for your dream job. Holy crap, now what? If you're breaking out into a cold sweat just thinking about the big day, the best way to calm yourself is by being prepared. For one thing, you'll want to make sure you're all set with the physical things you need to bring to the interview.
We can't exactly give you a universal checklist for what to take along, because every job and every workplace is a little bit different. That's where doing your homework on the company culture will go a long way toward making you look and feel comfortable.
"Small things like that are incredibly important — taking the time to do your research ahead to understand...how are people dressing when they go there," Porter Braswell, CEO of the career platform Jopwell and author of the book Let Them See You: The Guide for Leveraging Your Diversity at Work, tells Refinery29. "Look on their website, look at the people in their pictures and what are they wearing in the photos."
You also shouldn't be afraid of asking questions when you're setting up the interview, says A-J Aronstein, an associate dean at Barnard College's Beyond Barnard office. "It is always acceptable to talk to your primary contact prior to the interview to ask specifically, 'Can I bring this, this, or this?'" Aronstein tells us. "Set the stage for the conversation by knowing who you're going to talk to, knowing the schedule if possible, knowing how many people you're going to talk to at once, and knowing if there are any specific materials that it would be helpful to bring."
That said, here are the basics you'll probably want with you when you have the opportunity to prove yourself in person.