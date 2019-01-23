9 Things You Should Never Forget To Bring To A Job Interview

You also shouldn't be afraid of asking questions when you're setting up the interview, says A-J Aronstein, an associate dean at Barnard College's Beyond Barnard office. "It is always acceptable to talk to your primary contact prior to the interview to ask specifically, 'Can I bring this, this, or this?'" Aronstein tells us. "Set the stage for the conversation by knowing who you're going to talk to, knowing the schedule if possible, knowing how many people you're going to talk to at once, and knowing if there are any specific materials that it would be helpful to bring."