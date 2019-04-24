I Tried Victoria Beckham's $1,038+ Skin-Care Routine — & These Are The Results

As much as I am pleased with the effect of the products on my skin, I'm also amazed by my steadfast approach to this routine. Let's be honest: A daily skin-care routine that involves 11 steps is no small feat. To start with, it was quite time-consuming and there were some moments, especially after late nights, when double-cleansing was the last thing I fancied doing before hitting the hay. But as I've grown more comfortable with how and when to use the products, it's become a calming, nourishing part of my day and I'm getting much speedier. Also, the minutes I've added to my skin care have freed up time elsewhere: having smoother, glowing skin means I'm much more comfortable without makeup and when I do wear cosmetics they have a great base, so it's not such a stress-filled event. The products in Victoria's routine are certainly a luxury — but a key lesson here is the importance of getting yourself into a regular routine of looking after your skin, whether you're committing to 10 steps or two.