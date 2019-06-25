They say you can tell a lot about your relationship once you go on a vacation together. That's definitely true, and experiencing new places and cultures with your partner can be a real bonding experience. But the vacation memories you'll really want to hold onto are the ones you make behind closed doors, in your hotel or Airbnb. That's why Do Not Disturb signs were invented, right?
And unlike tan lines or beach Instagrams, vacation sex memories don't have to fade into the past once your trip is over.
We asked Refinery29 readers to spill the juicy details about the best vacation sex they've ever had, and found some very steamy stories on Reddit. Some of them are about funny summer flings, and others are full-on couple's-retreat-level romantic. Read on, and you may be tempted to book a sexy trip of your own.
Advertisement
1 of 15
“
He pulled me into the bushes and we went at it right there.
”
"[My significant other] and I went to a friend's wedding out of town. During the reception, I noticed I hadn't seen him in a while. When I went outside to the garden to find him, he pulled me into the bushes and we went at it right there. BUT we didn't finish til we got back to the hotel room, where I found he had set up some leg & arm ties. The rest of that night was glorious!" - Strawberry88 via Reddit
2 of 15
“
We just spent the day at his place having sex, watching tv in bed, and ultimately cooking ourselves grilled cheese.
”
"One Thanksgiving I was dating a guy who didn't have any family in the area. It was too new into the relationship to invite him to my family's house, but I felt bad about him being alone, so I told my parents I had to work and we just spent the day at his place having sex, watching tv in bed, and ultimately cooking ourselves grilled cheese sandwiches for dinner."
Advertisement
3 of 15
“
We fucked in every room, the pool, the shower, sauna, and the outdoor deck... multiple times.
”
"I went to Toronto last summer with my GF for a seminar. I came across a post here on /r/sex that mentioned a sex club in Toronto called Oasis Aqua Lounge. I mentioned it to my GF and we ended up skipping most of the seminar and spending majority of our time at the club.
The club is geared towards couples and is clothing optional which is weird at first but completely liberating once you get used to it. There's an outdoor pool and around six different rooms for sex. We fucked in every room, the pool, the shower, sauna, and the outdoor deck... multiple times.
[It was] one of the best weekends ever and we are trying to figure out a time when we can return sometime this year." — profesor_chaos via Reddit
The club is geared towards couples and is clothing optional which is weird at first but completely liberating once you get used to it. There's an outdoor pool and around six different rooms for sex. We fucked in every room, the pool, the shower, sauna, and the outdoor deck... multiple times.
[It was] one of the best weekends ever and we are trying to figure out a time when we can return sometime this year." — profesor_chaos via Reddit
4 of 15
“
Shagged standing up in a cave.
”
"Shagged standing up in a cave looking out on the mediterranean sea. That was a sweet feeling." — thetebe via Reddit.
5 of 15
“
Late at night, clear sky and a full moon.
”
"Sex over a picnic table overlooking a lake in a state park while camping. Late at night, clear sky, and a full moon."
— GiveMeBackMyPants via Reddit
— GiveMeBackMyPants via Reddit
6 of 15
“
We found a nude beach/colony.
”
"I was visiting a national park in the southwestern tip of Spain called Cabo de Gata, an absolutely gorgeous area with 300-foot cliffs overlooking white beaches. After a two-hour hike along a cliffside trail that gave an incredible view of the Mediterranean, we found a nude beach/colony, set up a beach blanket, and hung out for awhile.
"Seeing my beautiful girlfriend romp around naked in the azure water had me pretty hot already, and on the way back, we couldn't keep our hands off of each other. When our lust took over, we found a suitable rock and started fucking right on the trail. Unfortunately, we spotted a person headed our way only a few minutes in and had to move to a more secluded spot. We ducked behind a huge rock pile, and I went down on her while behind me, the sun set over the mountain range that jutted straight up out of the sea. I'll never forget that image." – YouOtterKnow via Reddit.
"Seeing my beautiful girlfriend romp around naked in the azure water had me pretty hot already, and on the way back, we couldn't keep our hands off of each other. When our lust took over, we found a suitable rock and started fucking right on the trail. Unfortunately, we spotted a person headed our way only a few minutes in and had to move to a more secluded spot. We ducked behind a huge rock pile, and I went down on her while behind me, the sun set over the mountain range that jutted straight up out of the sea. I'll never forget that image." – YouOtterKnow via Reddit.
7 of 15
“
I could see and hear people walking by while I was getting fucked.
”
"We stayed in a really nice house that had a view of a bay. The weather was amazing, so we opened all the windows and went at it upstairs. It made it super sexy and intense for me, because I could see and hear people walking by while I was getting fucked." – JustLickMeAlready via Reddit.
Advertisement
8 of 15
“
We were young and fucking like bunnies.
”
"Max and I were young and fucking like bunnies, because why not? He came with my family to Cabo, and one day after breakfast we went to the room to 'change' for the pool. Started hooking up, and I had just gotten my bikini top on, got on top of him, and we started doing it. Then I heard the key card go into the door so I jumped off basically, and hid my lower body under the covers thinking I would just say I felt sick.
But Max was just completely naked and all of a sudden the door closed again and Max was white as a ghost. My dad saw him, and I guess mouthed, 'get dressed.' It was awful. Max spent the rest of the day hiding somewhere in the hotel. I cried. Disaster." – Anonymous
But Max was just completely naked and all of a sudden the door closed again and Max was white as a ghost. My dad saw him, and I guess mouthed, 'get dressed.' It was awful. Max spent the rest of the day hiding somewhere in the hotel. I cried. Disaster." – Anonymous
9 of 15
“
We had sex under a starry sky in the vineyard.
”
"[My S.O.] and I went to a bluegrass festival in the Finger Lakes region of N.Y. Had sex under a starry sky in the vineyard next to the venue. It was the last weekend of June, and someone across Seneca Lake started setting off fireworks as we were finishing up. Fucking amazing." – Dominax1020 via Reddit.
10 of 15
“
My parents left us the cabin for the night.
”
"Actually, about seven months ago was the best sex I have ever had. I (22F) was spending my birthday with my husband (23) at KOA campground this past July. My parents left us the cabin for the night, so obviously there was going to be some love-making going on.
"Around midnight, we got up from the campfire and went to lay down. He gave me the most amazing orgasms, to the point where I am pretty sure everyone within 30 feet could hear the effects. It was a whirlwind mixture of wild, rough, sensual, and spiritual connection between our bodies." – sunsetdreamer via Reddit.
"Around midnight, we got up from the campfire and went to lay down. He gave me the most amazing orgasms, to the point where I am pretty sure everyone within 30 feet could hear the effects. It was a whirlwind mixture of wild, rough, sensual, and spiritual connection between our bodies." – sunsetdreamer via Reddit.
11 of 15
“
I grabbed his hand and ran with him to the bathroom where we hooked up.
”
"A friend of mine brought me as her date to a wedding in Mexico City. I barely knew the bride, and definitely knew no one else. I speak a little Spanish, but not a ton. Before the wedding, the bride mentioned to me that there would be a guy there for me that may be interesting. When the party started, I totally forgot about her mentioning this. It was around 3 a.m. when I was dancing with the bride, and remembered her mention of another gay guy there.
"I asked her, and she pointed to her hot cousin at the bar (who speaks zero English). I stumbled over next to him and asked the bartender for two shots of tequila. He handed them over, I gave one to the cousin and then said, 'BAÑO, NOW.' I grabbed his hand and ran with him to the bathroom where we hooked up. He thought I was crazy, and seeing him at the breakfast the next morning was the most embarrassing moment, ever." – Anonymous
"I asked her, and she pointed to her hot cousin at the bar (who speaks zero English). I stumbled over next to him and asked the bartender for two shots of tequila. He handed them over, I gave one to the cousin and then said, 'BAÑO, NOW.' I grabbed his hand and ran with him to the bathroom where we hooked up. He thought I was crazy, and seeing him at the breakfast the next morning was the most embarrassing moment, ever." – Anonymous
12 of 15
“
We tried to get dressed to check out the resort TWICE, but couldn't resist ripping all our clothes off and going at it again.
”
"We decided to go all out one weekend and checked into a fancy resort with a swim bar and a hot tub. A funny part was, we got to the room and got down and dirty the second the bellhop left. After that session, we tried to get dressed to check out the resort TWICE, but couldn't resist ripping all our clothes off and going at it again. After the third session, I wondered if we'd actually get to eat dinner!
"It was one of my favourite weekends of 2012. So much sex and relaxation. No obligations to be anywhere or see anything. Just hot, animalistic sex in the bedroom, and float-cuddling in the pool, sipping on piña coladas, and eating frozen grapes. Best vacation sex, ever." – KrispieKrape via Reddit
"It was one of my favourite weekends of 2012. So much sex and relaxation. No obligations to be anywhere or see anything. Just hot, animalistic sex in the bedroom, and float-cuddling in the pool, sipping on piña coladas, and eating frozen grapes. Best vacation sex, ever." – KrispieKrape via Reddit
Advertisement
13 of 15
“
I am not normally an exhibitionist, but for that week I was.
”
"Took a seven-day cruise that had an extended balcony. Had sex many times out on the balcony, which could be seen by the nine decks above ours, as ours extended out three feet past the above balconies. I am not normally an exhibitionist, but for that week I was." – Dusty1919 via Reddit
14 of 15
“
We had proper, passionate sex with the craziest sunrise overlooking the proper, deep blue ocean.
”
"Spent the summer in Ibiza, and me and another worker found a little cove, halfway down a large cliff, overlooking the bay. Completely secluded, sun was coming up, and we had proper, passionate sex with the craziest sunrise overlooking the proper deep blue ocean." – babyshanks via Reddit
15 of 15
“
They upgraded us to the best suite in the place.
”
"We were travelling in Italy and had two nights in a boutique hotel before our flight back to the States. They didn't have many guests, so they upgraded us to the best suite in the place. There was a jacuzzi, a shower, and a massive bed — it was insane! We felt so luxurious and relaxed, which definitely contributed to the great sex." – Anonymous
Advertisement