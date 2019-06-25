11 of 15

"A friend of mine brought me as her date to a wedding in Mexico City. I barely knew the bride, and definitely knew no one else. I speak a little Spanish, but not a ton. Before the wedding, the bride mentioned to me that there would be a guy there for me that may be interesting. When the party started, I totally forgot about her mentioning this. It was around 3 a.m. when I was dancing with the bride, and remembered her mention of another gay guy there.



"I asked her, and she pointed to her hot cousin at the bar (who speaks zero English). I stumbled over next to him and asked the bartender for two shots of tequila. He handed them over, I gave one to the cousin and then said, 'BAÑO, NOW.' I grabbed his hand and ran with him to the bathroom where we hooked up. He thought I was crazy, and seeing him at the breakfast the next morning was the most embarrassing moment, ever." – Anonymous