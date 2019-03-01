Book These Unexpected Winter Getaways Before It’s Too Late

There's a special kind of wanderlust that sets in the minute winter officially arrives — a chorus of clicking can be heard across the country as everyone frantically tries to book flights to, well, anywhere but here. But rather than searching for deals to the same place you escape to every winter, this year, make a commitment to exploring somewhere new (and less crowded with other tourists).
To help you choose the ideal locale for your winter getaway, we’ve teamed up with the Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card by American Express Canada (which gets you benefits like an Annual Free Night Award, hotel points accelerator, and complimentary Silver Elite Status in Marriott’s rewards program) to bring you six winter destinations you haven’t already seen all over Instagram. From sandy beaches to white-capped mountains, these spots will give you all the stunning landscapes, activities, and much-needed downtime you need this season.