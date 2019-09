I Got Undereye Filler For My Dark Circles — & I've Never Looked Back

There was scarring around the injection site for almost two weeks. It sounds scary considering that Black women are prone to discolouration , but it wasn’t the worst thing in the world. I was able to cover any spots with makeup before they naturally faded away. Once I was healed completely, I was in love. My dark hollows were gone and I was thrilled with the way I looked with and without makeup. My family couldn’t put their finger on what was different about my appearance, but I received a lot of “you look refreshed” comments — which was a plus coming from my family, who usually tells it like it is.