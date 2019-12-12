The beauty industry as a whole does seem to be working toward broader beauty standards and genuine inclusivity, but the transgender community is still marginalized in its mainstream. While buying and using beauty products may seem one of the lesser challenges faced by transgender people on a daily basis, talking to a number of trans women proved their appearance and how they present themselves to the world forms a key part of their identity. It can serve as a tool for self-expression, experimentation, empowerment, and more.