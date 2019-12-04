These Joyful Photos Celebrate Transmasculine People

I am often assumed to be cis, and that comes with safety and privileges. But when they find out I’m trans, people love to ask invasive questions about my former name or how my family reacted. I’m always willing to be open with other queer and trans people because we might have shared experiences, but when a cis straight person is supposed to be talking to me about an art project I’m doing, it’s irrelevant and inappropriate to ask me about my coming out, my growing up, and my family. It’s happened enough times now that it makes me feel like they are fishing for a sob story, or that they assume every trans person’s life is tragic and miserable. There are challenges, like healthcare access, but overall, I’m really happy. I wouldn’t trade my life or my experience. I find a lot of power and love in being a part of the trans community.

