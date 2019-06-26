The one part Vanessa was happy to take part in was publicity — especially anything that involved appearing on camera. Because I had worked in the industry for several years, media reached out to me for interviews, and that was something that really annoyed her. Even though I would always include her, she would ask, “Why are they contacting you?” Now I can see for what it was: She was negging me, like in that book The Game. She would be super nice and complimentary and supportive — and then she would yell at me because I had said hello to someone she didn’t like. That was the pattern: build up, cut down, build up, cut down. She once told me that I was more cut out to be an administrative assistant, which was basically what she treated me like, rather than a business partner.