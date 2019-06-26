Beauty Biz Co-Founders Laura Burget & Connie Lo On How A BFF Cures Burnout

“With a startup, there isn’t a lot of separation between work life and life life — burnout is so common. That’s one of the reasons I am so grateful for Laura,” says Lo. Business travel, for example, is a lot more fun with your best friend. Just recently they tacked a few extra days onto a business trip to London to spend together. “I think we both realize that keeping our friendship healthy is key to what we want for the company, so we make it a priority, and we protect it,” says Burget. Whenever possible, they make time for “founder funzies” excursions — sometimes a class or a show, but often, just drinking wine and catch up on life outside of the office. They make it a rule not to talk about work, and they stick to it. Mostly. Other times they end up having meetings in their bathing suits. “Life is short; we work hard. Why not have fun too?”