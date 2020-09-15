

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My family is from the Philippines, and I spent most of my life there. I grew up privileged and never had to worry about paying for school. It's very much the norm for kids to have a linear progression through life: You go to grade school, then high school, then you do your undergrad in one of the four top universities if you can afford it. Otherwise, it's very challenging to find a job, regardless of the field you want to pursue. Education is viewed as an investment to help you get ahead, so the idea of pursuing a master's degree was instilled in me from a very early age. Both my parents did their MBAs, which was the key to them exponentially increasing their earning potential.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents were very good about educating my sisters and I about finances. They're both self-made, and because I'm the oldest, I got to witness their evolution from simpler beginnings to true success. They taught me the value of saving, of being careful with credit card debt, of investing for the future. They made sure to teach us the value of delayed gratification, so when we were younger, we had to work for new toys or clothes even though they could afford to buy them for us. They only ever believed in investing in two things for us kids: experiences and education.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was editing photos for my mom's consulting business when I was in high school. I got an allowance during the school year, but it went away in the summer. The only way for me to make spending money was to work for my mom, so that's what I did!



Did you worry about money growing up?

Fortunately, I never did. My parents definitely became more successful when I got older, and I could see that reflected in our lifestyle, but even at our simplest, I knew all of our needs would be taken care of.



Do you worry about money now?

I've never been in debt, so now that I owe close to $100,000, I feel suffocated. Luckily, I've got an amazing husband who sees my debt as our debt, and I've been able to land a great job after my MBA, which was my motivation for doing the degree. Still, $87,000 is a lot to owe. We also hope to buy a house in the next few years, so that adds more financial pressure. It would be great to make more money, for sure, especially considering how much work I'm doing.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for my expenses as soon as I got my first job after university, so even though I lived at home (the norm in the Philippines), I contributed money to help cover food and the electricity bill. I paid for my car, my day-to-day bills, and even my share of family travel expenses, because I wanted to show that I could do it.

