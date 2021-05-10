TikTok’s Latest Breakfast Trend Is A Fresh Twist On An Old Favourite

Following baked oats and "nature's cereal", TikTok has discovered another simple breakfast hack to add to its growing list of viral recipes.
It's called pesto eggs and it was shared by 24-year-old TikTok user @amywilichowski, a registered dietician from Boston, Massachusetts. According to Wilichowski, these eggs "will change your life forever".
"All you do is use pesto instead of the normal cooking oil that you cook your eggs in," she explains in the video, which has now racked up more than 8.8 million views and 1.2 million likes.
And it doesn't matter how you like to cook your eggs. "You can do a fried egg, scrambled eggs, a sunny-side-up egg," she adds.
Because the oil in the pesto will stop the eggs from sticking to the pan, there's no need to add butter, oil or any other fat to the mix. It's basically an easy way of giving your eggs a fresh and deliciously nutty twist without making any extra effort.
You can check out Wilichowski's demonstration of the recipe below.
In their comments, a few of Wilichowski's followers have suggested that pesto eggs could be a stealthy hangover cure. There doesn't seem to be any real proof for this theory but, hey, it's got to be worth a try (and preferable to the always risky hair of the dog).
But what we do know is that Captain America himself, actor Chris Evans, is a fan of the recipe. "I don't know if you’ve ever had pesto eggs, but if you haven't, you’re missing out," he said in a 2019 interview with Men's Journal.
Having watched Wilichowski's TikTok video demo, it's difficult to disagree with him. So, anyone for a late brunch?