Although Antwaun is part of a collective shining a deserving light on black creatives – "They’re making a way out of no way" he adds – it's worth noting that the landscape is still majorly corrupt. Just last month, founder of Pyer Moss , Kerby Jean-Raymond shared a powerful statement calling out the Business of Fashion after attending the BOF 500 Gala in Paris. Challenging the way it tackled inclusivity and diversity, he said: "You gaslighted me, used us, then monetised it." He then took himself off the list, saying: " Business of 500 is now 499 ."