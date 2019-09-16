Fashion Week has arrived in London once again, fresh off the back of an inspiring turn in New York. Things look a little different this season, with many designers choosing to show their collections off-schedule (Ashley Williams, Shrimps and Alexachung), while the British Fashion Council is opening its doors to the general public for the first time ever, with tickets available to buy for select shows.
Once again, we'll be looking to the streets of London over the next few days for smart sartorial ideas. February was awash with neutrals (thank the Celine/Bottega effect), hair accessories, and shades of green — what can we expect this time around?
Click through to see the best dressed at London Fashion Week.