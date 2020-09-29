Annual Expenses

BC Teaching License: $80



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents are both educators, so they placed value on education, and I was a super-nerdy kid, so I was so excited to attend university. I paid for my education through a combination of academic scholarships, volleyball scholarships, summer jobs, and financial help from my grandparents who set aside $60,000 for each grandchild's education. I'm super-lucky for their support.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My siblings and I each received $2 a week for allowance when we were quite young, and our parents taught us the value of saving for things we wanted. My dad taught us a little bit about the stock market, but I've muddled through on my own in adulthood when it comes to budgeting, savings, and credit.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Technically, my first job was at Tim Hortons in Grade 8. I took it very much against my parents' recommendation. They said I was too busy with school and sports, and they were 100% right. Later, after my first year of university, I did summer maintenance and labour for the school division in my hometown. The job paid well, and I worked with friends, so it was great and helped pay for rent, books, and entertainment during the school year.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Until I was in junior high, we had everything we needed but mostly spent holidays within Canada, and I didn't have the name-brand clothes my friends had (Roxy, I'm looking at you). Then my family received a considerable amount of money from my grandparents, which relieved a lot of stress for my parents. We went on more holidays, and they were able to retire early. They always valued experiences over things, and I'm grateful for that mindset, which has stuck with me.



Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes. Moving from Alberta to BC has opened my eyes to the drastically different salaries teachers receive across Canada — I took a $15,000 pay cut. But, for B. and I, quality of life and loving where we live are really important. COVID-19 has also shown us how perilous working in hospitality can be. When it's good, it's great, but when it's bad, there's not much of a safety net. B. and I hope to open a restaurant in the next 10 years, and COVID has made me even more nervous about the financial security of that plan.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became fully financially responsible for myself after my fifth year of university, when I finished playing volleyball. I know that I will always have my parents to bail me out, but I would hate to ask.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My grandparents gave me the $60,000 mentioned above.

