10 Celebrity Moms Who Got Sentimental Tattoos For Their Kids

For Mother's Day, it's customary for your child to pay you a visit, send you a handwritten card that will inevitably bring you to tears, or gift you a relaxing spa treatment. But just because it's tradition for them to shower you with presents on the special day doesn't mean you can't treat herself to a little something, too, like a tattoo.
Whether you're already covered in ink or you're looking for your very first tattoo, there are plenty of options for mothers — and moms-to-be — out there. You could scroll through Instagram for hours until you find the right design, or you could cut through all the noise and immediately go to the best source of inspiration: Hollywood.
Chrissy Teigen, Angelina Jolie, and Jessica Alba are just a few of the celebrity moms that have honoured their children with a permanent — and sentimental — message. Check ahead for more tattoo inspiration from celebrity moms.
Angelina Jolie's Coordinates
Jolie is the real MVP of mom tattoos. Over the years, she's added the coordinates for all six of her children's birthplaces to her left arm. Our only question: Will she ever cover up the seventh set of coordinates repping ex-husband Brad Pitt's birthplace of Shawnee, Oklahoma?
Hilary Duff's Wrist Tattoo
We've never hung out with her, but we bet Duff is one of those cool moms. Our proof: her growing collection of tattoos. She not only has a best friend tattoo, a quote tattoo inspired by Bette Davis, and a rose tattoo, but she also has a special wrist tattoo dedicated to her eldest son, Luca.
