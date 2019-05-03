Story from Beauty

10 Celebrity Moms Who Got Sentimental Tattoos For Their Kids

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.
For Mother's Day, it's customary for your child to pay you a visit, send you a handwritten card that will inevitably bring you to tears, or gift you a relaxing spa treatment. But just because it's tradition for them to shower you with presents on the special day doesn't mean you can't treat herself to a little something, too, like a tattoo.
Whether you're already covered in ink or you're looking for your very first tattoo, there are plenty of options for mothers — and moms-to-be — out there. You could scroll through Instagram for hours until you find the right design, or you could cut through all the noise and immediately go to the best source of inspiration: Hollywood.
Chrissy Teigen, Angelina Jolie, and Jessica Alba are just a few of the celebrity moms that have honoured their children with a permanent — and sentimental — message. Check ahead for more tattoo inspiration from celebrity moms.
1 of 10

Jaime King's Dagger



The actress added this dagger tattoo to her wrist in 2014 in honour of her firstborn son James Knight Newman. If you look closely, you'll see Knight's name written inside the dagger, which was inked by Mark Mahoney of Shamrock Social Club.
2 of 10
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.

Angelina Jolie's Coordinates



Jolie is the real MVP of mom tattoos. Over the years, she's added the coordinates for all six of her children's birthplaces to her left arm. Our only question: Will she ever cover up the seventh set of coordinates repping ex-husband Brad Pitt's birthplace of Shawnee, Oklahoma?
3 of 10

Jessica Alba's Constellation Trio



Were astrology tattoos even trending before Alba added a total of three to her left arm in honour of her three children? Each star cluster represents her children's respective zodiac signs: Honour, a Gemini; Haven, a Leo; and Hayes, a Capricorn.
4 of 10

Adele's Hand Tattoo



If Adele isn't getting a tattoo in honour of one of her albums, she's getting one for her son, Angelo. In fact, she has two dedicated to him already, including this tattoo of his name written in cursive on her right hand.
5 of 10
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Adele's Letter "A" Tattoo



Fans first spotted Adele's ear tattoo — the letter "A" — in 2013, about a year after her son, Angelo, was born. Now, the cute and simple tattoo has probably inspired hundreds of copycats.
6 of 10
Photo: Paul Archuleta/GC Images/Getty Images.

Heidi Klum's Evolving Stars



Once upon a time, Klum was married to singer-songwriter Seal — and this tattoo was partially about him. She's since had his name removed to now only include four stars to represent her children: Helene, Lou, Henry, and Johan.
7 of 10

Julia Roberts' Lower Back Tattoo



Roberts may not be covered in ink, but she does have at least two tattoos — both for her family. One is of her husband's initials, and her other lower-back tattoo reads all three of her children's names: Hazel, Henry, and Phinnaeus.
8 of 10

Drew Barrymore's Wrist Tattoo



Similar to Adele, Barrymore opted to get a wrist tattoo as a tribute to her two daughters in 2016, spelling out both of their names, Olive and Frankie.
9 of 10

Chrissy Teigen's Family Tattoo



The only thing better than getting a solo tattoo for your children is getting the same tattoo with your partner, which is exactly what Teigen and John Legend did. On the inside of Teigen's arm, it now reads in delicate script, "John Luna Miles." Then, on the inside of Legend's arm, it reads, "Chrissy Luna Miles." Find us a cooler family tattoo, we dare you.
10 of 10
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

Hilary Duff's Wrist Tattoo



We've never hung out with her, but we bet Duff is one of those cool moms. Our proof: her growing collection of tattoos. She not only has a best friend tattoo, a quote tattoo inspired by Bette Davis, and a rose tattoo, but she also has a special wrist tattoo dedicated to her eldest son, Luca.
