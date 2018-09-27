The $5 Eyeshadow That Looks Exactly Like This $24 Cult-Favorite

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
It's not every day you come across an eye product that's as glittery as it is easy to use. Glitter, in most of its iterations (loose, gel, paste, you name it), tends to be tricky to apply, messy, and a chore to remove.
That's why Stila's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadows are so unique. The liquid shadows offer high-impact shine that dry down to a budge-proof finish that won't wind up in your eyes, on your hair, or sliding around your oily lids. They're also easy to remove with a little cleansing oil. For a sparkle lover, these are miracle products. (They even won our Beauty Innovator Award for "The Eyeshadow You Don't Need An Art Degree To Apply.")
But shades are constantly selling out — and at $24 USD, they're a bit pricy to buy in bulk. So I sifted through dozens of glittery drugstore finds in search of dupes. (Spoiler: I found six.) Check them out in the video above and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.
Stila Shimmer & Glow in Jezebel, $24 USD, available at Sephora; Wet n’ Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Liquid Eyeshadow in Shells and Whistles, $4.99 USD, available at Wet n Wild; Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Smoky Storm, Smoldering Satin, Molten Midnight, and Perlina, $24 USD, available at Sephora; Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art in Black Brilliance, Dessert Dazzle, and Twinkle Topaz, $9.99 USD, available at Ulta Beauty; E.L.F. Pop Of GLitter Gel in Twinkle Pink, Turqoise Twilight, Rose Gold, and Gilded Bronze, $4 USD, available at E.L.F.
