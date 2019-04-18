7 Piercings Our Editors Are Getting For Spring

Call us fickle, but we can't help but itch for change when the seasons shift. Since the turn of the spring equinox, we've considered dyeing our hair a trendy shade of "sunlight brunette," ditching our winter polish for a fishy manicure, or swapping our cat-eye flicks for floating crease eyeliner. But even before we text our colourists or book a nail appointment, we're calling our piercers.
Piercings have never been cooler than they are right now, which is exactly why we're so eager to add more jewelry to our lobes, rooks, daiths... you get the point. As celebrity piercer Brian Keith Thompson once told us, your ears are meant to be decorated — and by the looks of our Instagram saved collections, he's not wrong. We've rounded up some of the raddest new piercings we can't wait to get this season, ahead.