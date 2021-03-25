Soft-launching is not only the 'thing' to do right now – it’s sensible. Iris says that in her relationship’s early days, she was itching to tell people about her new boyfriend but reined in her excitement when it came to social media. "I wanted to show off this new, exciting thing," she says. "But I didn't want to make an official announcement only to get dumped the next day." Perhaps for the generation who grew up watching millennials endure the public indignity of changing your Facebook relationship status back to 'single', soft-launching is a natural progression towards an altogether more measured approach to posting about relationships on social media. After all, social media's still a relatively new thing (reminder: Insta's yet to reach its 11th birthday). Is it any wonder it's taken us a while to learn to use it with caution?