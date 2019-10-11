5 p.m. — After work, I'm my way to the grocery store. I get peppers, mushrooms, oregano, chocolate milk, and pizza rolls ($20.08). Next, I go to the liquor store for wine ($9.16), and my last stop is at the meat shop to pick up BBQ chicken thighs ($13.99). I've been trying to save money and be healthier by eating at home more often. Most days, I'm too exhausted to cook, but it's Friday, and I have more motivation on the weekends. I get home and make the chicken with roasted veggies sprinkled with smoked paprika, chili powder, and garlic. I also roast potatoes with oregano. I watch YouTube videos for about an hour, until my boyfriend comes over, and we watch a few episodes of Fargo. $43.23