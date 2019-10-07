7:30 p.m. — I take my pup for an extra-long walk to try to eliminate some of the guilt. I eat leftovers again, because I'm teetering on hangry. Married Dude texts me a photo of a watch he's considering purchasing. It's beautiful. It inspires me to check out sales as well. I browse The Bay app and find a pair of earrings my grandmother would love. I have 10 items in my cart, so I whittle it down and happen to have a 20% off discount. I end up ordering three pairs of "I'm single" underwear, a sheer-ish black funnel neck top, a toque (because Canada!), and the earrings for my grandma. I don't qualify for free shipping, but I don't care. I watch The Real Housewives, sip my nighttime tea, resist the urge to respond to Married Dude, and fall asleep by 10 p.m. $81.09