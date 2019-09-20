11:20 a.m. — Not only does my statistics professor teach his own textbook, he also forces everyone to buy the updated version with the online access code to do your homework, so I go to the campus bookstore and pick up my pile of loose papers that they have the audacity to call a textbook. What is the point of loose-leaf textbooks, anyways? Who decided that NOT PUTTING THE BOOK TOGETHER was the best way to do this? Also, I have some thoughts about spending nearly $130 for the privilege of doing my homework. I already gave the university several thousand dollars this semester for tuition; you would think homework would be included in that. $125.44