6 p.m. — I pick up D. from work, because we're going to look at a house with our realtor. D. and I both own our own homes, but we want one that feels like ours together and has a few upgrades, like a garage, air conditioning, a big closet for me, and enough space for D.'s thousand-plus books. Our budget is around $300,000. We're keeping his house as a revenue property because he already rents out the rooms. I had more equity in my house, so we decided to sell it and use that equity for the down payment on the new place, which will be in my name. I earn a fair amount more than D. does, so I don't expect him to contribute 50%. We've discussed other, non-financial ways he can contribute to the home.