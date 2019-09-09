8 a.m. — I have two paid days off to use, so this morning I’m headed to my therapy session. The wellness clinic that I go to also houses my psychiatrist, so I'll be able to see both my psychologist and psychiatrist on the same day and get my meds refilled. I grab my double shot on ice, throw on an Erik Satie album, and march to get my wellness on lock. Trauma and coping mechanisms have haunted my existence for as long as I can remember, and I do have days where I feel as though all this therapy is doing nothing at all. My psychologist reminds me that I should remain grounded in the present moment and not ruminate heavily on the past choices I've made. I want to cry during this session but I can't muster up the courage to do so. $4.85