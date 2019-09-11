Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $717 ( I pay this amount after my boyfriend chips in $400 for rent. I bought a loft-style condo last year for just over $340,000. Previously, my living expenses were crazy-low, because I lived with three roommates and was easily putting away $2,000 to $3,000 a month to save for a downpayment of $50,000. My parents also gave me an interest-free loan of $20,000 that I have to start paying back in three years.)

Condo Fees: $392

Property Tax: $278

Utilities: $80 (for my half)

Student Loans: $0 (I have about $23,300 in debt, but I'm technically still a student because I just submitted my thesis. I'll start paying back the loan once I defend my thesis later this year.)

Phone: $62

Internet: $17 (for my half )

Health & Dental Insurance: $0 (covered by employer)

Netflix: $0 (parents' account)

Bus Pass: $116.50

Savings: $1,500 (I have $12,300 saved, and some of it is invested in mutual funds.)

RRSP: $100 (I currently have $4,550 in this account.)

Pet Insurance: $42 (for two cats, both under a year old )