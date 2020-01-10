Graphic designer Sarah*, 42, says that after her mother died she was pushing her grief to one side while she dealt with arrangements for her funeral, as well as taking care of her family. It was then that she experienced sleep paralysis for the first time in her life. "I was scared. I thought I was in a coma as I knew I was in my bed, in my bedroom. I became terrified it would happen again, which it did a couple of times. I began to suspect that it must be connected with my grief and the fact I was bottling it up."