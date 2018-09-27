I Make $135,000 & Love My Job, But Wish I'd Taken A Break To Travel

Cue Emily Blunt's "I love my job, I love my job, I love my job"— Devil Wears Prada anyone? But really, yes, I do love my job and what I do. I'm definitely passionate about other things as well, mostly being outdoors, but it's not something I think I'd want to pursue as a career instead. The job can be very difficult and stressful at times (last week I worked a 70 hour week, with two 60 hour weeks before it) so I'm happy being passionate about my job and my hobbies and having those things be separate.