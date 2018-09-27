I Make $260,000 And I'm Still Paying Off Student Loans

Take a break every once in a while. Defer law school for one year and use the time to travel and work odd jobs just to get by. One of my biggest regrets is that I was never able to study abroad or travel because I was always so focused on getting the next internship and doing the right research that I burned out of bioengineering before I even graduated. I am trying not to do that now with my career because I'm in it for the long haul. I have another 30+ years ahead of me, so sometimes I need to slow down and decompress. Now that my husband and I are starting a family, that will be even more important.