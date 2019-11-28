Shrimps’ New Collection Is Inspired By Queen Of Country, Dolly Parton

Shrimps' Creative Director Hannah Weiland has been brightening up our wardrobes since 2013 and despite not showing on-schedule at London Fashion Week this season, has presented one hell of an SS20 offering. Inspired by the iconic (and we don't use that word lightly) Dolly Parton, the country glamour of the collection has us reaching for our Stetson and a pair of cowboy boots.
Our favourite piece? The horseshoe and checkerboard faux fur coat, which we imagine Dolly wearing on a rare cold night in Locust Ridge, Tennessee. Americana colour palettes and rodeo detailing is seen throughout the collection (think diamanté-embellished bags, patchwork denim midi skirts and alligator green silk dresses) but Shrimps' signature DNA is still present.
Fluffy faux fur coats come in cornflower blue check, dove grey and leopard print, while hyperfeminine dresses (fans include Pixie Geldof, Susie Lau and Laura Jackson) appear in iterations of green and navy floral and red neckerchief prints. The SS20 collection also includes vintage-esque knitwear inspired by Weiland's mum's '80s wardrobe, and up-the-ante beaded bags in polka dot and shimmering metallics.
Ahead of the collection's launch, Weiland tells us about her favourite Dolly Parton moments, from the rhinestone jumpsuits to the cropped country shirts...
"Dolly wore this to the Grammys in 1977 and I love everything about it: the pink Lycra, the rhinestones, her hair. I bet the outfit was as good as her performance."
"I love this look of Dolly's as to me it reflects her earlier, more simple and heartfelt country music."
"Dolly's love of rhinestones and diamanté really inspired my SS20 collection; here she wears a bedazzled jumpsuit and platform shoes."
