15 Sex Resolutions To Start Your 2020 Off On A *Climactic* Note

Sex resolutions are just like regular resolutions: You make them after reflecting on the past and deciding how you want things to be different in the future. There’s no such thing as a "bad" sex resolution, as long as it works towards making sex more comfortable, pleasurable, and exciting for everyone involved. That could mean taking a whole new approach to the bedroom or just swapping out some toys . Even the smallest changes can lead to a world of difference, and it’s never too late to try something new. The same old, same old is so 2019.