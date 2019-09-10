6 Second-Day Hair Products That'll Save You Styling Time This Fall

Doing your hair isn't a one-and-done type of thing: It's a continuous process that evolves as the days go by. Day one of your twist-out might be perfectly defined; your blowout might feel like a cloud inside a silk pillowcase. Your style starts to change when day two rolls around — your curls might lose a little bend, and your waves might drop. But when day two turns to day three and day four, that's when things get iffy, and it can be harder to achieve the results you want.
Instead of hopping in the shower to start your style from scratch, consider trying a second-day hair product. More and more brands are launching products specifically formulated to help you preserve bomb hair as the days go by. Yes, perking up lived-in hair with dry shampoo is a given, but now there are sprays, oils, and more that can make a wash-and-go look fresh out of the shower and beachy waves look brand-new again.
Ahead, we rounded up some of our favourites to keep in your stash as fall rolls around — because nobody has time waste on doing hair.
